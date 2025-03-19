Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.61 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $4.10-$4.72 EPS.

Five Below Trading Up 2.3 %

FIVE traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 3,785,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,231. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $209.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

