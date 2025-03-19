Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Outlook for SNCR Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synchronoss Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $12.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,638.88. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

