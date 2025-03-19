LiqTech International (LIQT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 20th. Analysts expect LiqTech International to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.4 %

LIQT stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on LiqTech International from $5.15 to $3.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LiqTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.