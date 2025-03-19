Stifel Canada Forecasts NexGen Energy Q1 Earnings

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NexGen Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$14.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NXE stock opened at C$6.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.76. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leigh Robert Curyer purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$15,075,000.00. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.