Royce & Associates LP Has $8.81 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.71 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

