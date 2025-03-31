Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Raia Drogasil Stock Performance
Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.00.
About Raia Drogasil
