Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of Raia Drogasil stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. Raia Drogasil has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Raia Drogasil

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

