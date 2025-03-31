Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Drops By 25.4%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 5.3 %
Rubicon Organics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,463. Rubicon Organics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.
About Rubicon Organics
