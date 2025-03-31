Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Up 58.6% in March

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

SGIOY stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,492. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities analysts predict that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

