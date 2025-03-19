Royce & Associates LP Sells 24,294 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 362.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

