SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

Shares of SCWX opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.94. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 20,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

