Q1 EPS Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics Lowered by Wedbush

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,653.20. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

