Stokes Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $177.02 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.79 and a 1 year high of $274.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.13, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.