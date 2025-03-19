Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 290 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Forty Two & Co. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 47,570 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 678,696 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90,388 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 71.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,547 shares of company stock worth $4,275,553 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

