Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 16,820 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $6,698,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel by 62.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 248,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $45.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.