Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 463.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 431,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 54,437 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 38.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ERIC stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of -819,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,700,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.