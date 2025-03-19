Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at HC Wainwright

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 387.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ASRT. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Assertio in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,750 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Assertio by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Assertio by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Assertio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

