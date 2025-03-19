Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 76,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Price Performance

Shares of TK opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Teekay Co. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

About Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

