Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Down 0.0 %

TGI stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Group news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.