First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Price Performance

FCAP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.81. First Capital has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 103,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Capital by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

