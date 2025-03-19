Seaport Res Ptn Cuts Earnings Estimates for American Express

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $15.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2026 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $326.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.52.

AXP stock opened at $262.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In other news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in American Express by 332.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

