14,458 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,867,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $107.94 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

