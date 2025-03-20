Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth $2,516,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. Equities research analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 116.03%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

