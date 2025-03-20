Sean Edward Quinn Acquires 5,000 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR stock opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 42.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 35.4% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

