Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,870 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health Price Performance

SHC opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.