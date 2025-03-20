Allan Brackin Buys 100,000 Shares of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) insider Allan Brackin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$152,900.00 ($97,388.54).
Wagners Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.
Wagners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wagners
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Stock Average Calculator
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.