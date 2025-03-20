Allan Brackin Buys 100,000 Shares of Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN) Stock

Wagners Holding Company Limited (ASX:WGN – Get Free Report) insider Allan Brackin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$152,900.00 ($97,388.54).

Wagners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Wagners alerts:

Wagners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Wagners Holding Company Limited engages in the production and sale of construction materials in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and PNG & Malaysia. It operates through three segments: Construction Materials & Services, Composite Fibre Technology (CFT), and Earth Friendly Concrete (EFC) segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.