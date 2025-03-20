Louis Silver Sells 4,520 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,237.24. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CEVA stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.69 million, a P/E ratio of -81.13 and a beta of 1.32. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on CEVA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

