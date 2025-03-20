Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 8,657 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,718,301.33. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00.
- On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $60,177.60.
- On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $2,520.00.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32.
ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance
NYSE ACR opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $23.81.
Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACR. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRES Commercial Realty
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ACRES Commercial Realty
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.