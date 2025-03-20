Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 8,657 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $194,522.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 877,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,718,301.33. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 811 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $20,193.90.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 7,335 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $164,304.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $5,040.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $10,584.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,388 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $60,177.60.

On Friday, December 20th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $2,520.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,816 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $168,832.32.

NYSE ACR opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 73.84, a quick ratio of 73.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $23.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $829,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACR. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

