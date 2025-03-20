Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1,998.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph D. Macali sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,762. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

