Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,749 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Price Performance

ORGO opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $643.02 million, a P/E ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.66.

About Organogenesis

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.