OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $132,006.60 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $132,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,667.62. This represents a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $52.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 42.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

