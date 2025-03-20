Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $943.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.