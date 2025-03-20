AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.16 ($0.29). 12,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 170,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.64 ($0.29).
AUTO1 Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.50.
AUTO1 Group Company Profile
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AUTO1 Group
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.