Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 31,045 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 104,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

