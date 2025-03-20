Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). 84,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,046,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.08.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy focuses on high impact, globally material assets. Its flagship assets are in Uruguay, a new global exploration hotspot, where they have assets with multiple billion-barrel prospects. The Company holds two high impact offshore exploration licences (AREA OFF-1 and AREA OFF-3), totalling 19,000km2 (gross), making it one of the largest acreage holder offshore Uruguay, and is the only junior with a position in this exciting new exploration province.

