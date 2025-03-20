BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 185,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 238,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.51).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £139.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.48.

BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.63 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Energy and Resources had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 87.97%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

The Company aims to achieve an annual dividend target and, over the long term, capital growth by investing primarily in securities of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

