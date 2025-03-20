FPX Nickel (CVE:FPX) Trading Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of FPX Nickel Corp. (CVE:FPX – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 52,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 53,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.98.

FPX Nickel Company Profile

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is Baptiste Nickel project located in Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Point Minerals Corp.

