Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 27,381 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 50,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

FR opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

