GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Down 15.4% – Time to Sell?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.71 ($0.04). Approximately 5,879,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 1,755,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.08.

GCM Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.