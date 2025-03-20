CIBC Lowers AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$15.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.70.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
