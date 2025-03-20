Best 5G Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Jabil, and Fortinet are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, deployment, or servicing of fifth-generation (5G) wireless network technology. These companies may range from telecom operators and network equipment manufacturers to semiconductor firms, all of which stand to benefit from the widespread adoption and commercialization of 5G technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. 20,921,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,131,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.91. 5,116,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.61. 1,090,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,198,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $149.43 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Jabil stock traded up $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.87. 1,021,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Jabil has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,808. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $114.82.

