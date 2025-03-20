CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the company’s current price.

ATD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.31.

TSE:ATD traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$71.07. 828,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,772. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$65.95 and a one year high of C$85.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$75.68.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

