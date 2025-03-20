Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.31.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

About Power Co. of Canada

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.83. 521,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,890. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$50.79.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

