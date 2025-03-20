Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$10.30

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$9.80 to C$10.30 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s previous close.

CG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cormark downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.88. The company had a trading volume of 493,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.59.

In related news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$283,752.00. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

