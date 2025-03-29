Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.
Taitron Components Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
