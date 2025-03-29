Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

