Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE LW opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $105.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $2,850,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 156,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,904 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

