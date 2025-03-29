FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of RAIL stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FreightCar America
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.