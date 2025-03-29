Imunon’s (IMNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Imunon in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Imunon Trading Down 4.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ IMNN opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. Imunon has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Imunon stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Imunon worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

