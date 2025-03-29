Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Price Performance
Shares of SALM opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. Salem Media Group has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.92.
About Salem Media Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Salem Media Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.