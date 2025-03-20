Promising 5G Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Cadence Design Systems, QUALCOMM, and Monolithic Power Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks refer to shares of companies involved in developing, manufacturing, or deploying fifth-generation wireless network technology. These companies span sectors from telecommunications and semiconductor production to technology infrastructure, all of which are crucial for enabling faster, more reliable, and lower-latency connectivity that underpins emerging innovations in various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,204,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,928,977. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.61. 3,895,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,570. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $241.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $7.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.63. The stock had a trading volume of 914,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $230.09 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

QCOM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.36. 1,415,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,257. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.40. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $149.43 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $22.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $629.03. 323,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $636.23 and its 200 day moving average is $715.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64.

