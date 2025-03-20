Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 178,735 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 178,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 63,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 824.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 99,685 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 53.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 611,746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 214,272 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 125.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 727,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 405,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,282 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after buying an additional 125,620 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.53, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.